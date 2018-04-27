Galveston hairstylist warns against harmful hair product Monat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Hairstylist Lori Summers started using Monat hair care products and now she's regretting it.

"I've lost two-thirds of my hair," Summers said. "I've had major scalp abrasions which would start like a small pimple but would turn into a huge gaping hole in my head. My scalp was continually itchy. I kept having my husband check my head for head lice."

Summers thinks the product is a complete failure, but the company's response has been even worse.

"I've even contacted the CEO of the company and have gotten no response," Summers said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is in the process of assessing nearly 200 complaints related to Monat products. The FDA received these reports between August 2, 2017 and March 9.

Several class action lawsuits have been filed against the company, claiming they intentionally misrepresent the products' ingredients.

One of those controversial ingredients is Capixyl — containing red clover — which some say should be on a warning label.

The University of Maryland Medical Center says red clover may interfere with the liver's ability to process some drugs.

With the numerous complaints in March, the FDA conducted an eight-day inspection of Monat's facilities in Miami. They found no violations or matters of significant concern.

The dissatisfied testimonials keep pouring in, and we'll have to wait to see what a judge rules, but in the meantime, it has some pulling their hair out while waiting.