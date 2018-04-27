Heights neighborhood in brawl with local bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A neighborhood bar is in the middle of it's own brawl.

The Down the Street bar is located in the Cottage Grove area near the Heights on the west side of town, but neighbors say this place is a nuisance and are trying to get the bar's liquor license stripped so the local watering hole would be forced to close.

However, the bar owners allege the neighbors are calling in fake police reports and making all this stuff up to try and get the bar shut down.

On Friday, both sides came together at a Tobacco and Alcohol Bureau Commission hearing to voice their concerns.

"I mean you are living inside the 610 loop. So many different culturse out there, so many different businesses growing all over the place. That's something you should expect, that's something you should want," Bobbie Everett said.

"We are not anti-business by any means," said resident Melina Bellamo. "We have several businesses within our community that we all support, but it's the type of clientele and criminal activity it's brought to our neighborhood."

So for now, the "he said, she said" and finger pointing will continue until the ultimate decision is made by the TABC, which will come in a few months.