House Intel Committee releases Russia probe report as Paul Ryan mysteriously fires House Chaplin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The GOP House Intelligence Committee has released its findings on the Russia probe.

"I was very honored by the report," President Trump said from the White House. "It was totally conclusive, strong, powerful."

Yep, the 243-page report cleared President Trump of any collusion with the Russians in the 2016 Presidential Race.

However, not one Democrat from the committee signed off on the report.

Instead, the Dems led by ranking member Congressman Adam Schiff torched the Republican-led findings, stating "their report, as with their overall conduct of the investigation, is unworthy of this committee, the House of Representatives, and most importantly, the American people."

On the other hand, the president was thrilled with the report, tweeting '''no evidence' that the Trump Campaign 'colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.'''

But he did raise the specter of some other collusion.

"They were very forceful in saying that the Clinton campaign actually did contribute to Russia, so maybe somebody ought to look at that," Trump declared.

The one thing both Republicans and Democrats do agree on is that Russia is likely to run interference campaigns in this year's midterm election— and the U.S. needs to do more to strengthen cyber-security.

Another Russian revelation came as the New York Times reported the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr at Trump Tower back in 2016 has now confessed she was also an informant to the Russian government.

Meantime, while Democrats may be praying the Mueller probe produces more fruit than the House investigation came up with— they'll have a new House Chaplin to lead that prayer.

That's because House Speaker Paul Ryan asked the Chaplin to step down, and Father Pat Conroy has obliged much to the dismay of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

No one seems to know why the Chaplin was fired.

But...maybe now the House Intel Committee can launch an investigation into that!