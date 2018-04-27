Houston Happenings: What to look forward to this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Houston Texans Draft Party

Houston Texans fans are invited to come out and enjoy the 2018 Houston Texans Draft Party on Friday, Apr. 27 at the NRG Stadium at 6 p.m. The event and parking will be free to the public.

Houston Texans will be in attendance and take pictures with fans around the stadium. Fans will be allowed to get their first glimpse of the Texans Cheerleaders during their debut performance.

For more information, visit HoustonTexans.com.

Bikes on The Bayou

Streets will roar to life at Houston’s newest two-wheeled event, Bikes on the Bayou, celebrating motorcycles, bicycles and scooters at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Apr. 27 - Apr. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for attendees and will cover for the three-day weekend festivities. Ten percent of proceeds will go to benefit the Buffalo Bayou Partnership as it restores the bayou after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, visit BikesOnTheBayou.com.

Soundbites: Food Truck Festival

Before Houston Black Restaurant Week comes to an end, enjoy over 10 different food trucks, live music and fun activities at the 2nd annual Soundbites Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Apr. 28 at 12 p.m. at Peggy Park.

Tickets are $10 for attendees.

For more information, visit HOUBRW.com.