Kanye gets support from Chance the Rapper, catches flack from John Legend over Trump bromance

CHICAGO — Rapper Kanye West is basking in the glow of support over his outspoken tweets supporting President Donald Trump.

Kanye's wife Kim K. tweeted: "Kanye is years ahead of his time."

And fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper even echoed some of Kanye's recent comments tweeting: "Black people don't have to be Democrats."

When asked if Chance had caught up with Kanye, Chance tweeted: "He's in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health."

But West isn't getting love from all his homies.

Singer John Legend played nice at first tweeting "I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present."

But then Legend claimed Trump and his supporters are racists, tweeting that Trump's campaign trademark was "his embrace of white supremacy."

Kanye even tweeted an apparent text message exchange between Legend and him, with JL saying "I hope you'll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump."

To which Kanye responded that he loves John, but then added "you bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."

And then after facing some more blow-back from Legend's wife, Ye tweeted: "I respect everyone's opinion, but I stand my ground."

Looks like it could be awhile before these differences get settled.

And that's a Rap!