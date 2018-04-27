× Man rams deputies, other vehicles during high speed chase and shootout in west Houston

HOUSTON— A man is facing charges after leading Harris County Deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at the 59 freeway at N. Sam Houston Pkwy around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies were conducting a routine traffic stop when the driver sped of. The deputy got back in his car and pursued the driver around the beltway on to Hammerly street. The driver lost control of the vehicle after blowing a tire and crashed into a van on Brittmoore. DPS State Troopers blocked the driver who then reversed and rammed one of the State Troopers vehicles.

The State Troopers opened fire on the driver shooting several rounds into his vehicle. The driver tried to avoid the gunfire by driving into a field where he hit a tree. The driver jumped out of the car waving his hands and failed to comply with the officer’s demands. The officers tased the driver and took him into custody.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for mental evaluation.

According to officials, he fled because he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.