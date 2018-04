Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FELIPE, Texas - It’s the grand opening of the new 10,000 square-foot state-of-the-art museum at San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site.

The museum will offer visitors a chance to see unique objects on display including a desk that once belonged to Stephen F. Austin, an 1830s cast iron printing press, and many artifacts recovered during archeological investigations at the site.

Step into Texas history with this one of a kind tour.