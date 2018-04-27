Suspect crashes into deputy’s car during chase in Humble, officers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is behind bars after leading local deputies on a "shocking" chase Thursday night.

It all started around 7 when a Harris County deputy attempted to pull the pickup truck driver over near Highway 59 and Will Clayton Parkway.

Deputies say the driver pulled over, but once the deputy got out of his car, the driver sped off. A flat tire eventually caused the suspect to lose control on Britmoore and then slam into a van - and more!

"Also hit a couple of innocent bystanders vehicles that were traveling north bound on Brittmore. And after he hit a van with a trailer. It swerved to the right heading west over the sidewalk and cracked up inside some woods," an officer said.

But this dude wasn't done yet! Deputies say he threw his car into reverse and rammed a DPS trooper's unmarked car!

At that point, DPS officers opened fire.

The suspect drove into a field and slammed into a tree. When he got out of the car, deputies say he was acting crazy, waving his hands around and not listening to commands, so they tased him.

Investigators say, at one point the driver even told officers to shoot him. The driver was taken into custody and has been identified William Landers, 46.

Authorities say there was a warrant out for his arrest and that's why he didn't stop.

Landers is now facing three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and one county of felony evading.