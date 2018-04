HOUSTON – With their first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the 68th pick overall, the Texans went defense when they selected safety Justin Reid from Stanford.

Tyrann Mathieu who signed with the Texans to play safety was excited about the Texans pick of Reid.

With the 80th pick in the draft, the Texans addressed a major need which is the offensive line when they selected Martinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi State.