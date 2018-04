× Thieves break into over 25 cars and trucks inside southwest Houston townhome community

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a group of thieves accused of breaking into vehicles at a townhome community in southwest Houston.

According to police, over 25 cars and trucks were broken into at the Westchase Forest Townhomes, at Pagewood and Gessner around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two men were arrested at the scene but police believe several others are involved.