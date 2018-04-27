× Unregistered sex offender caught in possession of child porn

ROSENBERG, Texas— The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested an unregistered sex offender after an investigation revealed he was in possession of child porn.

James McMillan Sr., 47, was arrested Wednesday, at his home in the 2500 block of Bamore Road.

According to police, McMillan was required to register as a sex offender following a 1992 conviction for indecency with a child.

McMillan is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.