HFD: Family's home used for storage catches on fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department took down a house fire in northwest Houston Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Foley Street and Pecos Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames and smoke coming from a vacant small home behind a family’s occupied house.

The family lived in the smaller home in the 60s while a larger one was being built, fire investigators said. The family turned the smaller home into a storage.

The family’s main home did not catch on fire, fire investigators. There were no reported injuries.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.