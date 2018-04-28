× HPD: 10-year-old boy found dead inside dryer at E. Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A 10-year-old boy was found dead inside of a dryer at an east Houston apartment complex laundry room Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Falls of BirchBrook Apartments in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive around 5:45 p.m.

According to police, three kids were playing in the apartment complex’s laundry room. Two of the kids told the 10-year-old’s parents that he was unresponsive in the laundry room.

The parents found the victim in the dryer and called 911, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

HPD Homicide is investigating the cause of the juvenile’s death.