× HPD: Man stabbed to death in NE Houston home

HOUSTON — A man was fatally stabbed in his northeast Houston home Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Valley Wind Drive and Valley Club Drive around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from a stab wound and a woman with cuts on her hands.

According to police, the victim’s daughter was asked to come over to the home by the woman after the incident. The daughter called police after finding her father fatally stabbed.

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. HPD is investigating the scene.

Investigators say HPD has received multiple domestic violence calls from the home prior to the incident.