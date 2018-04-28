× HPD: Store employee shot in leg outside NW Houston convenience store

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a northwest Houston convenience store Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. at Parker Food Mart convenience store on West Parker Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a store employee outside the store with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The store employee was closing the store when he was allegedly approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim attempted to run away, but was shot in the leg by the suspects.

The suspects allegedly grabbed the victim’s personal items before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital.