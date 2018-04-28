× HPD: 2 suspects attempt to steal thousand gallons of fuel from water facility

HOUSTON — Two people were arrested after attempting to steal fuel from a water facility in northeast Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the City of Houston Water Facility on Alliant Drive.

According to police, as an officer was doing his rounds around the facility, he noticed a woman inside of the facility’s gate. The officer immediately arrested the woman.

The officer then noticed a man in a pickup truck inside of the facility, police said. The man used his pickup truck and a trailer to steal one thousand gallons of fuel from the facility.

Police say the man smashed his pickup truck through the gate and rammed the officer’s truck while the officer tried to arrest him.

The officer was able to take both suspects into custody, police said. There were no reported injuries.