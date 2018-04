Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas - Dozens of Houston's favorite radio personalities joined colleagues and fans for a drink at Moe's bar in Katy.

The event was put together Texas Radio by Hall of Famer Rowdy Yates to bring past and present Houston radio talents to the same place for the first time in 10 years.

New faces were seen and people reconnected all over the common love of Houston entertainment.