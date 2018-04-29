Rockets blast off to 1-0 lead over Jazz

Round 2 l Game 1 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/A6pEcyE6GG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 29, 2018

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets got their Western Conference Semifinals off to the start they wanted after easily defeating the Utah Jazz 110- 96 in Game 1 of the Best-of-Seven series.

James Harden paced the Rockets with 41 points on the day. Chris Paul added 17 points and Clint Capela had another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets raced to a 25-point lead at the half and cruised to a 14-point win.

Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni says, “My job is to nitpick and try to get it better where we are not good. We only scored 46 points in the second half. That’s not good. Pace isn’t what it should be. Defensively we had some breakdowns. We had 15 turnovers and gave them 22 points and at the half I think it was 5 turnovers. So we got careless and all that came from the sloppiness in general but those are things we can control. What makes it good is we can play a lot better than this.”

Game 2 will be Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 quarters in the 📚 🚀 86

🎷 68 pic.twitter.com/2KzAEd2uy1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 29, 2018