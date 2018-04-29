Three people hospitalized early Sunday after crashing on a Metro train

HOUSTON—Three people ended up in the hospital with at least one declared in serious but stable condition, after a Metro rail crash near Houston’s Northside.

According to Metro Police, a driver in a red SUV drove across the Metro rail lines near North Main and Hogan without looking and hit the train around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

All three passengers inside the SUV were transported to an area hospital No one inside the train was injured. Police is looking into whether or not the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated.