Two dead, one wounded in westside Houston murder-suicide

HOUSTON—A man and woman were found dead and a minor wounded in their westside Houston residence in what police referred as a domestic violence murder-suicide, on Sunday afternoon.

According to HPD Homicide, officers responded to a shooting call at 7900 block of Corporate Dr. around 12:05 p.m. When police arrived, they found the female deceased in the bathroom with the male shooter near the area.

Bobby Dobbins with HPD’S Homicide Division says, “The woman headed to take a shower, when the stepdad of the four children at home followed and shot the mother, turning the gun at him and killing himself. The bullet hit an eight-year-old girl who is in stable condition and recuperating.”

Police say it’s a tragic event that shouldn’t have happened. Often men and women that are victims of domestic violence continue on and on until it results in events that are as deadly as this.