Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma jail after assaulting a detention officer

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla.(KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an Oklahoma jail after assaulting a detention officer.

On Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., officials say Jason Glen Willis, 32, was being escorted by a detention deputy through the court-house when he allegedly attacked the deputy.

Officials say Willis was being escorted through the court-house because he was a jail worker who was preparing for meal service.

However, when the detention deputy unlocked a door to return to the jail area, authorities say Willis physically assaulted the deputy and then ran towards the emergency exit.

Officials say the deputy sustained minor injuries.

Willis was last seen running east from the Garvin County jail in Pauls Valley.

Officials say he is from the Davis, Oklahoma area.

He was awaiting trial in Garvin County for a gun charge.

Although Willis was not armed at the time of the escape, authorities say he should be considered dangerous as he has fled from law enforcement officers in previous arrests.

Anyone with information may call the anonymous tip line for CrimeStoppers in Garvin County at 1-855-211-7867.

You can also contact your local law enforcement agency if Willis is seen or the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.