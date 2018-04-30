Picking a Path: 2018 high school graduates stumped when choosing blue or white collar careers

George H. W. Bush to remain hospitalized but growing stronger everyday, family says

Posted 12:29 PM, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 01:02PM, April 30, 2018

Jim McGrath, the post-White House spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, tweeted a photo of the couple at the hospital on January 23, 2017.

HOUSTON— Former President George H.W. Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath announced Monday that the 41st president will remain hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“President will remain in to continue regaining strength. 41 is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon,” McGrath said via Twitter.

The former president was originally admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist on April 3— a day after the burial of his wife Barbara Bush. The Bush family notified the public that an infection had spread throughout his bloodstream, causing sepsis.