George H. W. Bush to remain hospitalized but growing stronger everyday, family says

HOUSTON— Former President George H.W. Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath announced Monday that the 41st president will remain hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“President @ GeorgeHWBush will remain in @ MethodistHosp to continue regaining strength. 41 is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon,” McGrath said via Twitter.

The former president was originally admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist on April 3— a day after the burial of his wife Barbara Bush. The Bush family notified the public that an infection had spread throughout his bloodstream, causing sepsis.