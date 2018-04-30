HISD hosts money workshop to discuss $115 million budget deficit, staff layoffs 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — For Houston ISD schools, it's all about the Benjamins — or should we say the lack of them!

The HISD Board of Education held a budget workshop Monday to discuss the district's $115 million budget deficit and the fate of the teachers who could be without jobs soon.

Board member Anne Sung says the district is working diligently to lessen the impact on faculty and staff.

Last week, the Houston Federation of Teachers announced as many as 250 teachers will be laid off as a result of the financial fiasco for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sadly, in this case, when money talks, teachers have to walk...off the job.