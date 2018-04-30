Houston SPCA Celebrates National Adopt a Sheltered Animal Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- All "paws" were on deck at Houston SPCA for National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

"These animals need to be adopted they are loving [and] a lot of them are very highly intelligent and it really is an opportunity to seriously think if you are ready to add a four-legged friend to your family", said Julie Kuenstle of Houston SPCA.

The doors at Houston SPCA Adoption and Animal Shelter are always open to adopting animals such as dogs, cats, hamsters, rabbits, or guinea pigs. They even have barn doors if you want to take a home something a little bigger, like a goat, pig, or horse.

Adopting a pet is the gift that keeps on giving every day of the year.

So, even though the National Day is over you can always adopt a sheltered animal any day of the week!