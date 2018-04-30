Houston’s DePelchin Children’s Center honors victims of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — National Child Abuse Awareness Month may be coming to an end, but the DePelchin Children's Center is still raising awareness on the issue by tying blue ribbons to their fence line.

"Today we are tying the 6,551st blue ribbon which represents the 6,551 children that were abused here in Harris County we are really doing this event to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect in our area. We actually have about three deaths per week in the state of Texas from children that have been abused and neglected,” said Julie Crowe, DePelchin Vice President of Prevention Services.

DePelchin has partnered with the University of Houston and Rice University football teams to help with the ribbon tying. "It's an opportunity for us as a university obviously to represent a program and bring awareness about severe issues in our community. Each one of these ribbons signifies a child that has been through that and it's real and you won't to stop the cycle and you understand that the abused becomes the abuser often,” UH Head Coach Major Applewhite said.

"This issue is something that needs awareness and we are partnering with DePelchin because we want zero ribbons out there and the way we are going to do that is by raising awareness,” added Rice Head Football Coach Mike Bloomgren.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl Board also came out to support and present the organization with a check worth nearly $1.4 million. DePelchin hopes these ribbons will be a visual reminder of how serious the issue of child abuse and neglect really is.