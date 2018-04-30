× HPD: Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash, possible medical condition to blame

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department has confirmed that one woman is dead and multiple others are injured following a multiple vehicle crash Monday.

According to police, a woman lost control of her vehicle and rammed into a man’s car, which led to a chain reaction in the 2700 block of Hillcroft at Westheimer.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that she had a medical condition that led to the accident, police say.

Police have not released the official number of vehicles that were involved.