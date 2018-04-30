Israel presents proof Iran lied about its nuclear weapons program; Trump responds to prospects for peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Talk about going nuclear!

"Iran lied! Big time," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the world on Monday.

Netanyahu says Israel has obtained proof Iran has been lying about continuing its nuclear arms program, and he presented some of that proof.

"After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret nuclear weapons," Netanyahu declared. "In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons file to a highly secret location in Tehran."

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump welcomed Nigerian President Buhari and hit the Rose Garden to discuss many issues, including the Iran Nuclear deal.

"You know, this is an agreement that wasn't approved by too many people, and it's a horrible agreement for the United States," the president announced.

Trump says he agrees with Israel that Iran is not living up to the agreement in the first place.

"They're not sitting back idly," he added. "They're setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don't think so!"

The president also discussed the potential for peace with North Korea.

"The United States has never been closer to potentially having something happen with respect to the Korean Peninsula that can get rid of the nuclear weapons, can create so many good things— so many positive things, and peace and safety for the world," Trump insisted. "So, we'll see what happens."

Mr. Trump discussed options for the site of the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We're looking at various countries including Singapore, and we are also talking about the possibility of the DMZ— Peace House, Freedom House," the president proposed.

The pres explained the primary reason behind possibly holding the high level talks at the De-Militarized Zone.

"There's something that I like about it because you're there," he said. "You're actually there, where if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site-- not on a third party country. I think it would be a great celebration-- if it works out well. And if it doesn't work out well...that's the way it goes."

POTUS finalized the sale of military jets to Nigeria and pledged to keep U.S. troops assisting the Nigerian democracy.

"My administration is committed to combating both jihadist terrorism and the scourge of human trafficking," the president expressed.

So, on the one hand, things are looking up in Korea, but in Iran...not so much.

As POTUS himself put it, "You know, I often say...who knows? Who knows?"