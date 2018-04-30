Kitchen fire results in $150,000 in property damage at Greenspoint apartment, officials say

HOUSTON — Food cooking on an unattended stove led to $150,000 in property damage Friday at an apartment in the Greater Greenspoint area, according to the Houston Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a burning building at Forest Pointe Apartments in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive at 4:09 p.m. It took three fire stations and nearly two hours to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other buildings.
Investigators said the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of the two-story apartment.
No injuries were reported.
Houston firefighters remind residents that unattended cooking is the primary cause of kitchen fires, of which more than half are grease fires.
Some simple safety tips:
- Turn pot handles away from the front of the stove. Curious children may reach up and grab the handle, pulling the hot contents down on themselves.
- Don’t position handles over another burner, it may catch on fire or burn someone who touches it.
- Wear short sleeves or tight fitting long sleeves when cooking to reduce a clothing fire hazard.
- Shield yourself from scalding steam when lifting lids from hot pans.
- Make sure pot holders are not too close to the stove. They could catch fire!
- Keep ovens, broilers, stove tops, and exhaust ducts free from grease.
- If there is a fire in the oven – Turn off the oven and keep the oven door closed.
- Always, have a working smoke detector.