Kitchen fire results in $150,000 in property damage at Greenspoint apartment, officials say

HOUSTON — Food cooking on an unattended stove led to $150,000 in property damage Friday at an apartment in the Greater Greenspoint area, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a burning building at Forest Pointe Apartments in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive at 4:09 p.m. It took three fire stations and nearly two hours to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other buildings.

Investigators said the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of the two-story apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Houston firefighters remind residents that unattended cooking is the primary cause of kitchen fires, of which more than half are grease fires.

Some simple safety tips: