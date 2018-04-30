Live Nation’s $20 all-in concert tickets are now on sale!

HOUSTON – As part of Live Nation’s National Concert Week, they are offering a $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kick-off to the summer season.

According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.

Live Nation is offering $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last.

Various artists will be performing in Houston throughout the month of May including, Drake, Sum41, Hayley Kiyoko and more.

