Love Hurts! Couples opting for wedding ring finger piercing

HOUSTON -- It's wedding season and brides are opting for a new type of wedding ring bling, a ring finger piercing!

It's the new wedding trend among millennials. Instead of diamond engagement rings, some are choosing to pierce the ring finger instead.

But not only is it incredibly painful, it has health risks as well.

CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Dr. Yoav Kaufman, plastic surgeon and hand specialist at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, to talk more about this wedding fad. And why maybe you should say "I Don't" to ring finger piercings.