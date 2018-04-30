× Deputies: One suspect arrested, two others still on the loose after vehicle burglary in Harris County

HOUSTON— Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office have arrested one man and are currently searching for three others in connection with a car burglary Saturday.

Deputies responded to a burglary call in the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard where they found three men running away from the scene. Deputies gave chase and managed to detain Juhmere Fletcher, 18.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with evading.

Deputies are still searching for the remaining burglars.