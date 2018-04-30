Nearly 12-foot-long alligator blocks Highway 59 near Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Texas - No doubt strange things head down the highway after dark— but get a load of this guy!

A nearly 11-foot alligator was on US 59 in Cleveland, Texas, about to become a pair of boots and a matching purse if not for a man named Chance Ward. Law enforcement woke him up for some much-needed gator aid. They wanted to remove the gator alive and relocate him.

First, they stopped traffic. Then they got the ropes.

"We had plenty of help. Plenty of local deputies and the fire department," says Ward in the video he posted to Facebook.

It was the reptile version of Texas Hold 'em. But once out of harm's way, they named him George and made sure he kept his mouth shut by taping it closed. They strapped George in to Ward's flatbed truck to safely move him home.

Ward's Facebook page is full of pictures of him capturing and working with all kinds of wildlife. This time, the game warden took a chance on a guy named Chance, and George will live to see another day.

Later gator!

