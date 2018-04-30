× Police investigate possible link between severed heads found in Louisiana, Texas

HOUSTON — Investigators are working across state lines to determine whether there’s a link between two severed heads found in Louisiana and Texas, according to WGNO.

The first grisly discovery was made March 1 in a grassy marsh near Calcasieu Lake in Cameron Parish, where inmate crews found a woman’s head wrapped in a plastic bag. Police believe the auburn-haired victim’s head had been there for about three months, according to KATC. The coroner’s office said the woman had extensive dental work. There was no trauma to her skull.

About three weeks later, on March 24, a volunteer cleanup crew in the Houston area — about two-and-a-half hours from Cameron Parish — found a severed head in a large plastic bag on rocks along Lake Houston. This woman also had reddish hair and “good teeth.”

The Houston victim was believed to be between young adulthood or middle age and Hispanic. The Cameron Parish victim was between 25-40 years old, authorities said.

Investigators say they recognize the similarities between the cases and the victims. They’ve agreed to update each other on updates in the respective investigations.

Houston police have released information about a person and vehicle of interest, while Cameron Parish investigators are waiting on forensics from LSU to learn more about the victim.

Local witnesses reported seeing a man tossing a black plastic bag off the bridge about two weeks before the woman’s head was found, investigators said.

Detectives said the man was brought to the bridge in a bluish-green Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab. The back left passenger window was broken and had what appeared to be cardboard over the window. Investigators added that the truck had lots of rust and appeared to have been in several wrecks.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s with short brown hair and long bangs covering his face. He is around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a gray or black plaid shirt.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.