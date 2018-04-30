Police question suspect in murder of dismembered woman found in park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEDALE, Queens(PIX11) — Police are questioning a man in connection with the gruesome murder of Brandy Odom, 26, found dismembered in a New York City park.

Patrol officers secured a home on 148th Road in Rosedale Sunday while the man was being questioned at the 69th precinct in connection with the death of Odom. An NYPD spokesman would not comment about the developments, but a police source said there is security camera video of the man backing his car into the driveway and loading plastic bags a few weeks ago.

Neighbors said he almost never parked the vehicle in that way.

The suspicious behavior happened around the same time as the dismembered body of Odom was found in a wooded area in Canarsie Park — a few blocks from her relative’s apartment.

