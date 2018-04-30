Seattle to vacate over 500 pot convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle officials announced Friday that they have filed a motion to vacate all convictions and drop all charges for marijuana possession for anyone arrested in the city in the past few decades.

A press release from the city states that the proposed move would affect 542 people who have convictions on their records.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a statement, "The war on drugs in large part became a war on people who needed opportunity and treatment. While we cannot reverse all the harm that was done, we must do our part to give Seattle residents — including immigrants and refugees — a clean slate."

Voters in Washington legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state in 2012.

This decision follows a similar move from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who in February dropped dozens of criminal charges of marijuana possession and announced he will no longer pursue charges in similar cases. At the time, he said he felt it was the right thing to do and that resources could be better used to solve homicides.