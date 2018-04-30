Suspect crashes into three cars during police chase in north Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — What do you get when cross a cop, a frantic suspect behind the wheel, and innocent drivers? A triple-doozy chase-turned-crash.

The end result? Lots of damage to cars— and probably a bruised ego for the suspect.

It all went down around 11 p.m. in north Houston Sunday when Houston police tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on Little York Road near West Hardy.

But instead of slowing down to pulling over, the driver sped up, leading police on a short chase, crashing into three other drivers.

Houston police detained three people after it all came to a crashing halt.

No word on any injuries, but with the reckless suspect facing felony evading charges and vehicular assault— we're pretty sure his driving record will take a serious hit.