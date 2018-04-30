Utah elementary school students petition for more urinal privacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON, Utah - Just call it the Number One Act, a new kind of bathroom bill.

"And they were talking to everybody in the school to get urinal dividers in the bathroom," parent Julie Kelsch revealed.

Yep, some elementary school boys in Utah are yearning for more urinal privacy!

"Kids were looking at me, and I didn't like it, so I was like, I gotta do something about this," 4th grader Jacob Kelsch shared.

What he did with the help of his friends is start a petition for 'peeing in private' partitions to be installed at all urinals in the Jordan School District.

"During recess, we went around and asked a whole bunch of people, and we even went into 5th grade lunch so that we could ask them to do it," Jacob proudly declared.

"They learned about petitions in school, in some civil rights class, came home and said, 'Mom did you know you can petition and have something changed?' And I said, 'Yeah, it's called a petition,' and three days later he had documents and signatures," Jacob's mom, Julie, explained.

And the district is paying attention after the boys collected over 150 signatures to make their No. 1 problem become the district's number one issue.

"I think people probably want privacy, so I think it's a good thing to talk about," Jordan School District administrator Scott Thomas admitted.

And after the boys took their concerns to the school board, it seems real change is now flowing...at least in the bathroom.

"This is something that we're going back-- and we're taking a look at all of our schools," Thomas said. "It's in our new designs."

Maybe now teachers can focus on the number two problem.

Oh, well! There's always something going on in the boys' room.