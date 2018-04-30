VIDEO: Man challenges other driver to rock-paper-scissors for spot in Houston traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston's rush hour traffic sure can test your patience! So when a driver tried to jump in front of Houston native Marco Sanchez on I-45, he decided to settle it mono y mono in a smack down game of rock- paper-scissors.

"Paper, rock, scissors? I'll let you in if you win— come on!" Sanchez is heard telling the other driver in the video.

In the end he lost, but talk about making the best out of a stressful situation.

Let's hope more people start to settle their road rage situations like this...instead of resorting to road rage.