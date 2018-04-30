WalletHub ranks best and worst entry level jobs of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that wonderful time of the year where folks new to the workforce are looking for jobs, but finding the best job for your goals isn't the easiest thing to do. Wallet-Hub ranks the best and worst 109 entry level jobs of 2018.

At the top, engineering jobs, with systems engineering being number one of all followed by web developers coming in at number five. Then down to secretary at forty three, electrician at seventy six and all the way at the bottom, welding came in last on the list.

"It's pretty typical, especially for the industries named, such a it, anything in the network, data management, architect roles, being as some of the best, as far as some of the worst it's also pretty typical, manual labor, lower pay ad less opportunities for growth," career coach and Founder of Full Circle Recruiting Kewa Forde said.

Opportunity for growth, industry demand and even "job hazards" play a part in the findings. Also salary, long-term career opportunities and stability.

"You want to consider everything you've done so far in your career as far as academic successes, projects that you've done, internships that you've had, you want to really understand what your personal brand is and what value you bring to the marketplace today," career coach and founder of GotHired.net Natasha Ferguson said.