× Academy Sports + Outdoors, football players and coaches from UH, Rice join DePelchin Children’s Center for event remembering abuse victims

HOUSTON — Coach Major Applewhite with University of Houston football team players and Coach Mike Bloomgren with Rice University football team players, along with the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Board of Directors, joined DePelchin Children’s Center Monday morning to tie blue ribbons for the 6,551 victims of child abuse in Harris County in 2017.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there were 6,551 confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect in Harris County last year. DePelchin has set a goal of tying 6,551 blue ribbons to its fence line, with help from the community, throughout the month of April. This event will mark the final blue ribbons being tied to reach the goal.

About DePelchin Children’s Center:

DePelchin Children’s Center believes that every child deserves to be safe and healthy. An accredited foster care and adoption agency, DePelchin serves the most vulnerable children and families in Texas and works to break the cycles of abuse and neglect. Our approach to caring for children integrates prevention, foster care, adoption and post-adoption programs to improve the mental health and physical well-being of children who are at risk of entering or are in the State’s child welfare system. Founded in 1892, DePelchin is a nonprofit organization with locations throughout Houston and across Texas and gratefully receives support from individuals, foundations, corporations, government grants and the United Way.

About the Texas Bowl:

The Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. The Bowl will showcase teams from the Big 12 and the SEC, two of the country’s premier conferences, for the next two years. The Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl has been a tremendous success both on and off the field over the years. The game has ranked fourth in attendance since 2014 behind only the Rose, Cotton and Peach Bowls in that time. In terms of its community impact, the bowl has generated an average of $50 million annually for the Houston economy and through its relationship with DePelchin Children’s Center, its official charitable beneficiary, nearly $1.4 million in financial support has been donated to the city’s oldest children’s charity.