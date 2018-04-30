× Astros outfielder George Springer hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony at SpringSpirit Baseball Complex

HOUSTON— Astros outfielder George Springer joined Astros Foundation Executive Director Twila Carter, Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan and representatives from The Scotts Company, for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly-refurbished field at SpringSpirit Baseball Complex Monday.

Springer’s non-profit organization, SpringSpirit Baseball serves youth age 4 to17 and their families in the under-served area of North Spring Branch. The seven-acre campus is part of The Home Depot and The Scotts Company, national field refurbishment program.

Springer took time after the ribbon cutting to visit with some of the young ballplayers who will benefit from the new field.