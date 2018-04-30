WATCH: South Texas mailman gives homeowner a show on security cam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT NECHES, TX(KDAF)-- Oh yes! Wait a minute, mister postman!

One South Texas woman got a special show, captured by her doorbell security cam. Barbara Hickey posted a video to Facebook with the caption: "And people wonder why we love our mailman!"

In the video, you can see Gary Shirley doing a little jig; complete with high kicks. After he finished his routine, he placed the mail in the mailbox and waved goodbye.

While most security cams catch package thieves in the act and boxed bombs have people worried about their safety, Shirley's choreography is a welcomed sight.

Hickey said she was trying to answer the door, but didn't make it in time. When she saw the video, she said it made her day.

Though there's no music playing, and all you can hear the dog barking, the mailman seems to be dancing to the beat in his heart!

Hickey didn't want to leave him hanging, though. So, she gave him a little music! The video has now been liked and shared thousands of times on social media and has caught the attention of media outlets all across the country.

Now, that's a postman sure to get the ladies attention!