Would-be robber picks on the wrong woman

RALEIGH, N. C. - A brazen robber in North Carolina messed with the wrong woman!

Last Thursday, in broad daylight, a witness called 911 after a woman pulled out a gun and shot the man trying to steal her stuff. The normally quiet street in downtown Raleigh quickly became an active crime scene with police tape everywhere along with flashing lights.

"I would say tense and mainly just confusion," says Bradley Thomas. "People didn't know what was going on. You don't see that type of stuff here."

Police identified Jonathan Tyrone Peace as the suspect who took one shot to the chest but is expected to survive and face charges of common law robbery.

Thomas says, "To hear that a woman defended herself and shot an assailant, I mean, good for her. I`m glad she`s okay."

The pistol-packin' 23-year-old woman felt threatened and didn't hesitate to pull the trigger. She also cooperated with the cops who eventually let her go.

"I guess the guy picked the wrong person to try to rob."

Imagine that, shooting someone in self-defense. Some might say it`s hard to argue with that, no matter which side you take in the gun debate.

