15-year-old girl reported missing from Gulfton area, police say 

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a teen reported missing from the Gulfton area.

Jaleshia Shepherd, 15, was last seen leaving the Child Protective Services Center in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock on April 26.

The teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing gray pants, white shoes and a black coat.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call HPD at 713-884-3131 or the department’s missing persons division at 832-394-1840.