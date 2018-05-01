Texas border patrol agents find live tiger cub in duffel bag

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Life as a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley can sometimes get pretty wild.
On Monday, Brownsville agents discovered a live tiger cub inside an abandoned duffel bag. Officials say the agents spotted three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally. They returned to Mexico, but left the duffel bag. The three to four month old male cub was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.
