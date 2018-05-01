Texas border patrol agents find live tiger cub in duffel bag

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Life as a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley can sometimes get pretty wild.

On Monday, Brownsville agents discovered a live tiger cub inside an abandoned duffel bag. Officials say the agents spotted three people trying to enter the U.S. illegally. They returned to Mexico, but left the duffel bag. The three to four month old male cub was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Encuentro con animales exóticos en el Valle del Rio Grande agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos experimentaron dos encuentros inusuales durante incidentes separados. @CBP #USBP #HonorFirst https://t.co/vU0QzmYBCQ pic.twitter.com/4Eum2jtlYO — CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) May 1, 2018