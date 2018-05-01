× Deputies arrest man during street race on Sam Houston Parkway

Harris County, Texas— Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office have arrested a man who was caught street racing in north Houston.

According to deputies, the incident occurred Monday in the 5300 block of North Sam Houston Houston Parkway. Deputies approached the vehicles when they spotted them getting in position to race. The vehicles sped off and were clocked at 100 miles per hour.

One of the deputies managed to catch driver, Carlos Huezo, 20.

Huezo was arrested and charged with street racing on a public highway.

Deputies are still searching for the second driver.