Gas prices going up in Houston just ahead of seasonal price hike

HOUSTON — You may have noticed the pump creeping back up in price.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects this summer gas prices will average around $2.74 a gallon—that's up from $2.41 a gallon earlier this year.

"We've seen record demands in the month of March, and we saw record demand in the month of April, gas prices the national average is now at a three year high," said Daniel Armbruster of AAA.

Drivers with summer travel plans aren't happy about the price hike.

AAA says Houston is doing far better than the rest of the country on gas prices but they're still up more than 30 cents from a year ago.