HCSO: Teens arrested after using child as decoy to get away with stolen merchandise at Academy

HOUSTON— Two teenagers were arrested Monday at an Academy Store in north Houston after using a child to help them steal.

According to deputies, the teens were at an Academy store at 21650 Kuykendahl Road when employees noticed them leaving without paying. Deputies detained the teens and searched a small backpack that the child was carrying, and found the stolen merchandise.

Lyrindia Narisa Brown, 17 and Jherica Charisse Roberts, 18, were arrested and charged with theft and evading detention.

The child was released to a family member who arrived at the scene.