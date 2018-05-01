‘How to succeed in business without really crying’: New YouTube series from a mom trying to juggle it all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- She's a marketing maven, wife and mama. Laura Max Rose definitely has a full plate. She even decided to launch her own business while being a new mom.

But, it's definitely been a balancing act for Rose, she'll be the first to tell you that.

Now Rose's latest venture is a new YouTube series, "How to succeed in business without really crying."

She sat down with CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the series. And what she feels is the number one ingredient to success.

Watch the first episode below:

Rose also has her own blog, "Jewish Penicillin". Definitely worth checking out.

For more on Laura Max Rose click here.