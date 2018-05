× HPD: Baby abandoned by father at Alief Fire Station

ALIEF, Texas— A baby over the age of 6 months old was abandoned by his father at a Fire Station Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the FS76 Houston Fire Station, at 7200 Cook Road.

According to police, they are still investigating why the father, who does not have custody, left the baby boy.

The child has been released back into the custody of its grandmother for now.